Karnataka collected record GST of Rs 6,085 crore in January: Bommai

He said this year's mop up is due to measures undertaken for reforms, focused vigilance, recovery in economy and better compliance by taxpayers

  Feb 11 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 16:18 ist

Karnataka made a record Goods and Service Tax collection of Rs 6,085 crore in January this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

In a set of tweets, the Chief Minister also gave credit to the reforms, vigilance and better compliance by taxpayers which made it possible.

"A record collection of 6,085 crore has been made under GST this month. Karnataka continues to be state with the highest growth rate of 30 per cent in the GST tax collection," Bommai tweeted.

"This year's remarkable mop up is due to measures undertaken for reforms, focused vigilance, recovery in economy and better compliance by taxpayers. This augmentation to revenue will allow the government to present a better budget this year," he added.

