Karnataka colleges told to start online classes

DHNS
DHNS, PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 27 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 01:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka department of collegiate education has directed the colleges under its jurisdiction to start online classes for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2021-22 academic year.

In a circular, the department said, “Following the lockdown announced by the state government, the teaching staff of state government, aided and unaided private degree colleges offering undergraduate, postgraduate and other courses to conduct online classes from home (work from home) considering the academic interest of the students. Later following the directions of the principals of respective colleges, the staff can resume working.”

