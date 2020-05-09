Karnataka ‘conditionally’ allows garment factories to run in red zone districts

Karnataka has permitted garment factories located in red zones, but outside containment zones, to resume operations at 1/3rd workforce.

Earlier, garment factories could operate only for the purpose of stitching Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

In an order, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said all “recognised” garment factories that have an importer-exporter code (IEC) and those registered with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) can start operations with 1/3rd of the total workforce “subject to following standard operating procedures.”

Karnataka is home to over 5,000 units that are engaged in manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel, dressing and dyeing of fur. It is estimated that over three lakh persons are employed in the garments sector.

In another circular, the government clarified that migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others can hire and use buses provided by the KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC on “payment basis” for travel from Karnataka to other states with relevant permissions.

“Similar facility on payment basis may be made available by KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC, BMTC to transport workers to industries permitted under the issued guidelines (sic),” Revenue (Disaster Management) principal secretary TK Anil Kumar said in the circular.