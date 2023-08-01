Karnataka: Confusion prevails on first day of rise in milk prices

Confusion prevailed on the first day of the rise in milk prices as many people received packets with the old MRP and were not sure how much the prices had increased.

The problem was especially reported by those who purchased half-litre milk packets since the shopkeepers asked them to pay Rs 2 extra. “I understand that we cannot pay 50 paise in change now. However, since the packet carried the previous MRP, I was not sure if the government had rounded it off or the shopkeeper was doing that,” said Sumathi B, a resident of Banashankari.

Yet another resident opined that many of them were, in reality, paying Rs 4 extra per litre of milk as against the announcement of Rs 3. “Most of the middle-class households purchase half-litre packets and the move essentially means that we will be paying Rs 4 more for a litre of milk,” she said.

However, officials from the Karnataka Milk Federation told DH that the prices were rounded off and all the milk packets that get dispatched from Tuesday morning will have the revised MRP. “Practically we cannot include a 50 paise change and hence it has to be rounded off. This has been the case earlier as well. Previously, when one litre of toned milk cost Rs 39, the half-litre packets were priced at Rs 20. The MRP will carry the revised prices soon,” the official explained.

Shivarajkumar to be brand ambassador for Nandini

Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar has agreed to be the brand ambassador for Nandini products. According to senior KMF officials, KMF Chairman Bheema Naik had requested the actor to endorse the products and Shivarajkumar has agreed to it. Earlier, Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar had been the brand ambassadors for Nandini products.