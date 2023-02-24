K'taka Cong promises 10 kg free rice to BPL cardholders

Karnataka Cong promises 10 kg free rice to BPL cardholders if voted to power

State President D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders made this announcement

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 16:44 ist
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Congress unit on Friday promised to provide 10 kilograms of free rice to every family member of a BPL cardholder if voted to power.

State President D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders made this announcement in a joint press conference at the party headquarters here and also released the posters.

Also Read | Bommai is lying to hide BJP corruption, says Siddaramaiah

The Congress has already announced 200 units of free electricity supply through the 'Gruha Jyothi' project. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced on her visit to Bengaluru that the party would provide Rs 2,000 for every woman head of the family in Karnataka if voted to power. The party has named the scheme as 'Gruha Lakshmi'.

When the debates are on the feasibility of these assurances, the party has come up with new one.

Also Read | Karnataka govt to fund Centre's pre-matric scholarships of minority students

"Our party has already announced two guarantee programmes if voted to power to help people. It has been decided to provide every member of the BPL cardholder family with 10 kilograms of free rice," Shivakumar stated.

With this, the Congress will help every household to save Rs 1,500. The free rice distribution scheme has helped people in Covid times. People are angry about BJP reducing the quantity of rice from seven kilograms to five kilograms, he maintained.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Karnataka
Congress
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Karnataka Politics
Assembly Elections 2023

What's Brewing

Bowler not villain here: MCC on non-striker run-outs

Bowler not villain here: MCC on non-striker run-outs

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

What happened to gentle spring?

What happened to gentle spring?

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

 