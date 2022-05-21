Karnataka Cong suggests to field loyalists for MLC polls

Siddaramaiah suggests to field loyalists for MLC polls

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • May 21 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 19:42 ist
Karnataka former CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress has left the decision for the Rajya Sabha election candidate up to the high command and for the state Legislative Council polls, party loyalists are likely to be fielded, former CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday said.

Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar met Congress state in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala to discuss candidates for polls. 

For the Rajya Sabha seat, the party is likely to field outgoing Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, sources said.

Emerging out of the meeting, Siddaramaiah told reporters, "We have requested Surjewala to field loyalists for MLC polls. Since the party can win only two MLC seats, the state leaders recommended a few names. I hope the party will consider our request." However, Siddaramaiah refused to disclose the names suggested by the party. 

To a question on whether Congress will field a second candidate for Rajya Sabha, he said it is up to to the high command to take a call. 

Karnataka
MLC
MLC polls
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
Congress

