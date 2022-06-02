Karnataka Cong to create poll war room, fixes organisational rejig deadlines

The Karnataka Congress announced on Thursday the creation of a state-level war room to keep its election campaign in shape among other things as party leaders stressed on wooing Dalits, women, backward classes and minorities to win the 2023 Assembly polls.

The party’s 2-day Chintan Shivir kicked off with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala fixing deadlines for significant organisational rejigs.

“Within 20 days, a state-level war room will be set up for coordination. We will send you a daily agenda on issues related to SC/ST, OBC, women and youth that need to be raised,” Surjewala, who oversees the party’s affairs in Karnataka, said at the session.

“We can't succeed if we aren't the voice of the poor, Dalits, STs, backward classes, minorities, women and youth. These sections need to be overwhelmingly represented in our committees and decision-making process, including ticket distribution,” Surjewala said.

All vacant posts at the block, district and state levels should be filled up in the next 90-180 days, Surjewala said. Also, the party will finalise additional appointments, if any, to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the next 15 days, he added.

Surjewala reiterated the key takeaways of the Congress’ Udaipur declaration - formation of mandal committees in the next 30 days, 50 per cent reservation to those aged below 50 among office-bearers, vacating posts after five years and ‘one family one ticket’.

“I believe that the one state in which Congress will rise to power with blessings of people is Karnataka,” Surjewala said.

Directions have been issued to hold DCC meetings compulsorily every month, general body meeting once in six months, meeting on issues related to women and SCs once in three months in the districts.

Surjewala asked leaders not to air their problems before the media for "four minutes of fame". "Talk to leaders if you have problems," he said.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar instructed office-bearers and lawmakers to come up with a manifesto for every constituency, district and region. "Based on AICC directions, district-wise padayatras have to be held from August 9 to 15," he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said the party "must win" in 2023. "That's the challenge in front of us," he said. "Minorities, Dalits and backward classes are living in fear," he said. He slammed the BJP government for "wrong economic policies" and "pushing Karnataka into a debt trap".

Siddaramaiah said the ongoing textbooks controvery is "unnecessary". "They're saffronising textbooks by tainting Bhagat Singh, Narayan Guru and Kuvempu," he said.