Karnataka Congress huddles to draw campaign strategy

Top Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, held a closed-door meeting Tuesday to discuss the party's campaign strategy for the next six months.

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu also attended the meeting where the party decided to take up campaigns on specific issues such as corruption and the law-and-order situation to target the ruling BJP in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leaders of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, campaign committee chief M B Patil, working presidents Ramalinga Reddy, Saleem Ahmed, R Dhruvanarayana, war room head Sasikanth Senthil and others.

"The conclusion of the discussion is that the Bommai government has utterly failed in upholding the law-and-order situation in the state. The state has been pushed into lawlessness. All this has happened because we have the country's most incompetent CM in Karnataka, who happens to be Bommai," Surjewala told reporters.

The Congress plans to counter the BJP's upcoming 'Janotsava' (festival of people) rally with the 'Bhrashtotsava' (festival of corruption) campaign.

"Bommai leads a corrupt, 40% commission government. He also heads a government where the state has gone into disarray on account of complete lawlessness," Surjewala said.

Speaking to reporters later, KPCC campaign committee chairperson M B Patil said he would begin the first phase of his state tour from Kalaburagi on August 19.

Patil said he would cover Hubballi and Dharwad (August 20), Chitradurga (August 23), Shivamogga (August 24), Mysuru (August 26), Chamarajangar (August 27), Mangaluru (September 1), Udupi (September 2), Tumakuru (September 3), Koppal (September 5), Ballari and Vijayanagar (September 6), Raichur (September 7), Yadgir and Bidar (September 8).

Apart from meeting lawmakers, former ministers and local leaders, Patil is expected to visit temples, mutts, mosques, dargahs and churches to woo all sections of society.

"During the tour, we will tell people about the contributions of the Congress chief ministers. Also, we will highlight the failures of the BJP government," Patil said. According to Patil, the campaign committee's office-bearers will be finalised in a week's time.