Karnataka Congress lawmakers protest with songs and a stray cat

From feeding a stray cat to singing the nights away, Congress lawmakers who are whipped into spending the weekend in the legislature are making the most out of their sleepover protest.

But, it’s not all fun as the legislators are also seen discussing burning issues of the state, while they sleep on quilts on the floor of the House and on sofas in the lounges of the legislature.

The Congress lawmarkers are protesting seeking dismissal of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for his controversial statement that saffron may replace the tricolour in future.

Congress leaders have been staying over at night in the legislature premises for the last three days.

Party leaders have been holding internal meetings on various raging issues, including the hijab row and the Mekedatu project.

Serious discussions apart, this has been a good time to get to know their party colleagues, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said.

“We been discussing the state’s burning issues, including social injustice and lack of development, figuring out strategies to bring attention to these issues,” she told DH.

“For instance, because of hijab, girls are being unfairly denied education. That apart, we also found time for lighter moments. We sang and played anthakshari, too. We even rescued a stray weak cat on the Vidhana Soudha premises and fed it,” she said.

“We are usually busy in our own constituencies and the last two days have been an opportunity to bond with each other, too,” she said.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge posted a photo of Reddy and Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar feeding milk to the cat they

rescued.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad said they are also making use of the time to tutor younger legislators on the history of Congress and other political aspects in the state.

