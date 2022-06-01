Karnataka Congress to hold Udaipur-like 'Chintan Shivir' to discuss war forward

More than 500 Congress leaders will spend two days at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday for an Udaipur-like 'Chintan Shivir' to discuss the way forward for the party in poll-bound Karnataka.

Called the 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' just like the Udaipur convention held recently, the two-day brainstorming session will be attended by AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala along with top party leaders from the state.

According to party sources, the session will revolve around six key committees constituted by Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar.

The committees on economic affairs & price rise, social justice & empowerment, organisation, farmers & agriculture, youth-women-education & employment and political affairs & AICC programmes implementation will place their reports in the session.

“These committees started deliberations on Monday and their reports will be presented before a large group for further distillation, filtering and adoption,” a Congress leader said.

The party will also discuss implementing the Udaipur declaration, which proposes reforms that include ‘one family one ticket’, 50 per cent reservation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation, ‘one person one post’ and so on.

Disgruntlement caused due to selection of candidates in the recent MLC and upcoming Rajya Sabha elections are likely to come up for discussion. “We do expect to discuss problems and look at chinks in our armour,” the leader said.

The session will be held in the Clarks Exotica resort in Devanahalli. Shivakumar has instructed all leaders to keep their phones away during the sessions.