Karnataka Congress workers lay siege to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's residence, detained

Congress workers in Karnataka were on Saturday detained for attempting to lay siege to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's residence over his alleged "stone pelting" remark.

An audio clip in which Tejasvi could be purportedly heard saying BJP workers could have pelted stones to protest the murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru if Congress had been in power, went viral recently.

Protesting the remark, Congress protesters raised slogans against the BJP and Tejasvi Surya, who is also BJP Yuva Morcha president.

The police dragged protesters, who were carrying stone and flowers, towards a police vehicle and detained them.

The police have beefed up security around Tejasvi Surya's residence.

Congress worker Meena, who placed flowers inside Surya's residence, was allegedly dragged to the police van by policemen. She stated that though she has not done anything wrong, she was treated like a terrorist by the police.

"Being an MP, Tejasvi Surya should not have spoken about pelting stones. Let him get the stones pelted, we will only give him flowers," she said.

Congress President D K Shivakumar stated that Tejasvi Surya is heard saying in the audio what he and his party do and believe in.

Tejasvi Surya's statement that everyone can't be provided with security guards to ensure safety after Praveen Nettaru was murdered had also stirred a controversy.