Karnataka continues to report single-day tally of 9,000-plus cases

Karnataka sees over 9,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 22:54 ist
The state also discharged 9,575 people, which is more than the number of new cases disclosed on Sunday, out of which 47.4% (4,540 cases) were in Bengaluru Urban.

Karnataka continued the trend of reporting the single-day tally of 9,000-plus Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the state saw 9,319 fresh infections.  

The highest concentration of cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban with 2,824 new infections, which is 30% of the total cases revealed in the state on Sunday. The rest of the day's caseload was strewn across the state’s 29 remaining districts, with the next highest numbers being in Mysuru (686), Belagavi (427), Ballari (396), Shivamogga (329), Dakshina Kannada (326) and Hassan (324).

There were also 95 new deaths reported, the majority of which (38) were reported from Bengaluru Urban. Ballari and Belagavi recorded eight fatalities each while the remaining were distributed across 18 districts.

The youngest fatality was a 26-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). He died on August 10, three days after being identified as Covid-19 positive. According to the government he did not have any comorbidities.

The oldest fatality was a 92-year-old man from Ballari, also with symptoms of SARI, who died on September 4.

Bengaluru situation

The largest concentration of new cases in Bengaluru were in the city’s West Zone (23%), followed by South Zone (17%), Bommanahalli (16%) and East (14%).

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it carried out 28,728 tests on Sunday. The city’s positivity rate is 14.28%, which is down by 0.83% from last Sunday.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mysuru
Dakshina Kannada

