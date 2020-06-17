Karnataka contract resident doctors temporarily withdraw their resignations

Around 250 contract resident doctors who went to meet Health Minister B Sriramulu with a demand to regularise their positions in the health department withdrew their resignations as the minister promised to take their demands to the cabinet.

Health Minister B Sriramulu told DH, "I have promised to increase their salaries from Rs. 45,000 a month to Rs. 67,000. This is an increase of Rs. 22,000. I will take their demand of regularisation to the cabinet. They've withdrawn their resignations."

Dr Sagar K, who has been a contract doctor in Mandya's KR Pete PHC for four years after his MBBS told DH, "Our primary demand is job security not salary hike. We went to the health minister with our resignations asking him to either regularise our jobs or terminate us. He promised to take our demand to the cabinet which might take a month. We have temporarily withdrawn our resignations. We will wait for a month and take action if there is no progress in implementing our demand for regularisation."

The doctors who are a part of the Government Contract Doctors Association are a part of Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey told DH that their demand for regularisation is illegal. "Their salaries are being raised instead," Pandey said.