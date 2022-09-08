K'taka: Contract staff, doctors of NHM threaten stir

Karnataka: Contract staff, doctors, nurses of NHM threaten stir

'The government is delaying action and no measures have been taken over the last two months'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 05:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Contract employees, doctors and nurses working with the health department under the National Health Mission (NHM) have threatened to go on indefinite strike during the legislature session, demanding implementation of the P N Srinivasachari committee report to ensure job security and equal pay.

Speaking to reporters, Vishwaradhya H Y, president of Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsource Employees’ Association, said that the members were assured of suitable action when they had staged a protest in July.

"We had withdrawn our protest only after Health minister Dr K Sudhakar assured us that our demands will be met. But the government is delaying action and no measures have been taken over the last two months," Vishwaradhya said.

He said that the employees had been patient so far. Though the move to provide grace marks and relaxation in age limit were a welcome move, they demanded that the government provide a 15% pay hike at the earliest.

"We hope that the government immediately orders to provide a 15% pay hike, job security, life insurance and fulfills such other demands raised by us,' Vishwaradhya said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
National Health Mission
NHM

What's Brewing

The queen in pop culture

The queen in pop culture

Dogs save the Queen: The monarch and her corgis

Dogs save the Queen: The monarch and her corgis

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Cong padyatris to spend nights in containers on trucks

Cong padyatris to spend nights in containers on trucks

Kohli ends drought with his maiden T20I ton

Kohli ends drought with his maiden T20I ton

'Gaddi' dogs: Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir

'Gaddi' dogs: Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

 