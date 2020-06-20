Karnataka cop undergoing treatment for COVID-19 dies

A 56-year-old head constable, who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection a couple of days ago and was undergoing treatment, died on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, attached to the Kalasipalya police station, was being treated at Victoria Hospital here, they said.

This the second death of a policeman in the state due to COVID-19. The first one was an assistant sub-inspector attached to the V V Puram traffic police station.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Officials said the deceased constable was among nine others who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an ASI with the Wilson Garden traffic police station here has also reportedly tested positive. According to sources, the ASI is undergoing treatment at a designated hospital and the station has been sanitised. His contacts are being quarantined.