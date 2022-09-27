Karnataka cops pick up 101 PFI, SDPI members in 'preventive action'

Karnataka police on Tuesday launched a fresh crackdown on the PFI and its political arm SDPI, picking up 101 of their leaders, office-bearers and members under "preventive action".

The raids were carried out across the state, including in Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagar, Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Gadag, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Bidar.

Police termed the raids a "preventive action" under the Criminal Procedure Code. This is commonly called Preventive Action Report (PAR).

The operation lasted from 3 am to 11 am. Most of those picked are from the PFI and some from the SDPI. Twelve were picked up from Bengaluru Rural. Many were released in the evening on surety bonds, sources said. Those who didn't furnish the surety bonds were remanded in preventive custody.

Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order), who supervised the raids, told DH: "We have secured 101 people. Those who don't furnish surety bonds will be detained. All the 101 people were booked for security cases under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC."

Section 107 relates to security for keeping peace in other cases while section 151 is related to arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said many of those secured had indulged in "anti-social" activities and created an impression that there was no law and order in the state.

"Nobody can destroy or disturb public order. We had specific information about certain activities of these people. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies also gave us input," he said.

Kumar added that the secured persons were required to produce two surety bonds: one from a family member and another from a government officer.

"Anyone who fails to provide even one bond will be placed under detention where they may remain for seven to 15 days," he said.

The ADGP said no documents were seized during the operation.

PFI members are staging protests against the raids. They said the arrests were made without any warrant. Police say they don't need warrants in such cases.