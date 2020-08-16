Karnataka coronavirus cases touch 2.27 lakh, death toll 3,947

Over 7,000 fresh coronavirus cases and 124 deaths took the tally to 2.27 lakh and the toll to 3,947 in Karnataka on Sunday, the health department said. The state's total rose to 2,26,966 with the addition of 7,040 cases while 6,680 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,41,491.

The active cases stood at 81,512, including 692 in the intensive care units in different hospitals, the department said in a statement. The spike in cases and deaths on Sunday was led by Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,131 fresh infections and 49 fatalities. The city has so far reported 89,811 coronavirus cases and 1,444 deaths due to it with 34,584 people under treatment.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 620, followed by Belagavi (478) Ballari (381) Kalaburagi (285) and Dharwad (268) with higher counts. Similarly, Mysuru with ten deaths came behind Bengaluru Urban and was followed by Ballari with nine fatalities. While a majority of those who died were aged above 50, there were also a 16-year old and two each in the 20s, 30s and 40s who succumbed to the infection. As on Sunday, a total of 3.5 lakh people were under home quarantine, the statement added.