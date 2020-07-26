Karnataka: Coronavirus-hit Tata Marcopolo closes Dharwad plant for 8 days

The Tata Marcopolo management has taken a decision to shut its plant at Belur Industrial Area on the outskirts of Dharwad for eight days, starting Sunday. The closure decision followed after 35 of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A decision to this effect was taken during the meeting held with the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told DH that the administrative board of Tata Marcopolo has voluntarily opted to shut the plant for eight days starting

Sunday.

In last two days, 35 staff members here have tested positive, and they have been shifted to KIMS for treatment. The company has stated that the plant would be sanitised, and all safety precautions to contain the spread of infection will be taken.

This apart, intensive testing of the factory staff through rapid antigen testing kits is underway. The health officials have been asked to assist the company in adopting safety norms to protect the health of the staff. The Health department is tracing the primary and secondary contacts of those infected here, and the contacts will be treated at Covid care centres.

Appeal to people

Shaken by the reports of an employee committing suicide after poisoning his wife and daughter, over apprehension of his family contracting the virus, the administration has roped in psychiatrists of DIMHANS to counsel people and help them cope with anxiety.

Nitesh said, people should not lose hopes and take the extreme step. The DIMHANS doctors would help to fight the stress, and erase fears and anxiety from the people, he added.