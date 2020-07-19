Karnataka: Coronavirus hits corona warriors hard

The novel coronavirus continues to hit the corona warriors in the state hard. A tahsildar, a police inspector, a private doctor and seven anti-Naxal squad personnel were among those who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Tahsildar of the virus-hit Shiggaon in Haveri district tested positive for coronavirus. Two contacts of tahsildar, including a tahsil office staff, also contracted the virus. Throat swab samples of a staff nurse and a Group-D employee of Shiggaon government hospital have returned positive for the disease on Sunday.

Seven anti-Naxal squad personnel at Kerekatte ANS camp near Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru district have contracted Covid-19.

According to taluk health officer Dr. T D Manjunath, “A driver and a staff of ANS, natives of Uttara Kannada had joined the camp three days ago, have spread the virus. Also a one-and-a-half years old child of a Forest department employee contracted Covid-19 from the infected staff.”

Infections surfaced when the ANS staff were subjected to rapid antigen tests.



The circle inspector of police, Nippani, in Belagavi district tested positive for Covid-19. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbaragi told reporters, “The Nippani CPI has tested positive. There is no need to seal the police station as the officer was tested positive when he was in home quarantine.”

Two SP office staff, four Kerur police station personnel and two Bilagi Fire and Emergency services personnel were among 60 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Bagalkot district.

MM Hills reports first case

Meanwhile, Male Mahadeshwara Betta (MM Hills) in Chamarajanagar district reported its first Covid-19 case on Sunday with a MM Hills police station staff testing positive for Covid-19.

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) is grappling with Covid cases. As many as 13 NMPT employees tested positive for the virus.

A 55-year-old lady doctor of a private hospital in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada tested positive for Covid-19. Her 65-year-old doctor-husband had contracted the virus on Saturday. The doctor couple is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada continued to see a spurt in infections. After logging 500-plus cases on Saturday, the coastal district reported 285 fresh cases and two fatalities on Sunday.