Karnataka coronavirus lockdown extended for 15 days with some relaxations: CM B S Yediyurappa

The coronavirus-driven lockdown will continue for another 15 days starting April 14, when the current one ends, but there will be some relaxations this time, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Saturday.

“Agriculture and industrial sectors will be given relaxation. Government offices will be allowed to work with partial strength,” Yediyurappa said, briefing reporters after a four-hour-long video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “But the PM said detailed guidelines will be issued in a couple of days, which will provide clarity,” he added.

“The lockdown for the next two weeks will be different from how it was in the past three weeks. The Centre, keeping in mind economic activities, especially agriculture, industry and employment of labourers, will tell us what needs to be done,” the CM said, adding that the lockdown will be lifted in a graded manner.

According to top sources in the government, there is no clarity on the extent of relaxation that can be provided. “We’re waiting for the Centre’s guidelines on how to go about the lockdown extension,” Minister S Suresh Kumar, the COVID-19 spokesperson, said. “In Bengaluru, there will be stricter vigil.”

Extending the lockdown was “inevitable", the CM said. “For citizens who want to shop essential supplies, there’s no bar on them going by walk alone. Also, we will see to it that agricultural activities are not affected anywhere,” Yediyurappa said.

The Centre has allowed fishing activities to be restored, including the processing of the fish yield. “This will benefit the coastal districts of Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

Apparently, Modi discussed enforcing the lockdown by categorizing areas into red, green and yellow zones. “Let’s wait for the Centre’s guidelines,” was Yediyurappa’s response when asked about this. He said the same when asked about reopening of educational institutions and liquor shops.

PM Modi told all chief ministers that the next 2-3 weeks will be critical. “The next few weeks will decide whether or not we have succeeded. If the situation worsens, we have to face the crisis,” Yediyurappa said, quoting Modi.

According to the CM, Modi has assured a sufficient number of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies. “So far, 2.84 lakh PPEs have been supplied,” Yediyurappa said. “After April 15, every second day, we will get two lakh masks.”

PM Modi informed all CMs that India currently had 220 labs doing 15,000 tests daily. “The number of labs will be 300 by April 30. By May 31, the number of tests will be 1 lakh per day,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa also clarified that there was no plan to seal off other parts of Bengaluru apart from Bapujinagar and Padarayanapura. “At present, there are 345 checkposts in Bengaluru and 588 across the state to restrict vehicular movement,” he said. “So far, 43,432 vehicles have been seized, 1,558 FIRs registered and 2,682 people arrested.”