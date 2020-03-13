Karnataka: Coronavirus suspect admitted to hospital with police help

As a man, who returned from a pilgrimage from Mecca (Saudi Arabia), hesitated to get screened and refused to undergo clinical tests for suspected coronavirus, the Health Department officials took the help of the police, to admit him to the hospital in Mysuru on Friday.

A family from Arkalgud taluk, on a pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina, returned on March 5. A woman from the family developed fever and symptoms of flu. In view of the Coronavirus scare, a team of Health Department officials, visited their house and directed them to get admitted to a hospital in Hassan for treatment.

The woman agreed for the treatment. But her husband hesitated to come for a test though the Health Department officials tried to convince him by educating him on the epidemic. As a result, taluk health officer Dr Swamigowda lodged a police complaint. With the help of the police, he was brought to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and quarantined.