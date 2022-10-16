Karnataka corporation loses Rs 1.96 lakh as fraudsters cash fake cheques

Police are hunting for fraudsters who cheated the Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation Limited (KTDCL) of Rs 1.96 lakh by cashing fake cheques.

Jagadeesh Naik, 49, an executive engineer at KTDCL, Cunningham Road, has filed a complaint with the High Grounds police in this regard.

Naik stated that unknown persons created fake cheques in the name of the corporation’s managing director. The corporation has a savings account at the State Bank of India, Ambedkar Veedhi Branch. The fraudsters used the original bank account number and the cheque serial numbers issued by the bank.

A cheque for Rs 48,000 bearing serial number 748529 was deposited in the account of one Mahammad Aazad on September 28. Another cheque for Rs 49,450 bearing serial number 748535 was deposited in the same account

on October 1.

Two other cheques were deposited into the account of Nihal Shinha. Cheque number 748530 for Rs 49,300 was deposited on September 28 while cheque number 748537 for Rs 49,000 was deposited on October 7.

By creating fake cheques and forging the signature of the managing director, fraudsters cheated the KTDCL, Naik stated in the police complaint.

The KTDCL learnt about the fraud after it obtained the bank statement.

A senior police officer said: “The bank staff verify the account holder’s documents if the amount is more than Rs 50,000. Fraudsters may have used amounts below Rs 50,000 to avoid the verification process. The transactions took place in a bank in Delhi. We are making efforts to trace the fraudsters.”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery to cheat) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine).