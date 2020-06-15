Karnataka Council poll candidates: BJP sends two lists to top brass

Wary of the recent snub by the BJP central leadership during the Rajya Sabha elections, the state BJP unit is learnt to have sent two sets of names, for selecting candidates for the upcoming MLC polls.

While one set of names was of those responsible for the BJP coming to power, the other set contained names of party workers, including the likes of former minister C P Yogeshwar.

Speaking to reporters after the core committee meeting, BJP general secretary Aravind Limbavali said that the party leaders held a lengthy discussion regarding the names of candidates for the Legislative Council polls scheduled later this month.

“We will send several names to the high command. But the final decision - I am highlighting the word final - will be taken by the central election committee,” he said.

The core committee did not discuss any names, to nominate five members to the Council. Apart from elections to seven seats, the government will nominate five personalities to the Council.

Sources said that some of the leaders were unhappy about the embarrassment faced by the state unit, after it sent names of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Due to the same, a decision was taken to send a long list of candidates. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, according to sources, reminded the core committee of the promise made to rebels from the Congress-JD(S) coalition, who played an important role in the formation of BJP government.

Names of three rebels - H Vishwanath, M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar - featured in the first of the set of candidates sent to the high command, sources added.