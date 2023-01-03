Karnataka: Counterfeit currency worth Rs 4.50 lakh seized, 2 arrested

The city police arrested two persons and seized counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 4.50 lakh. The counterfeit notes were of Rs 500 denomination.

Acting on a tip off, the police had continued check posts that were set up on the eve of New Year, at strategic locations and arrested the duo while checking vehicles as a part of the bandobast, said Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar to mediapersons.

On seeing the police, two riding on a scooter tried to escape and the police waylaid them and arrested Nijamuddin alias Nizam (32) from B C Road and Rajeem alias Rafi (31) from Jeppu.

During the interrogation, the duo revealed that they had collected counterfeit notes from one Daniel in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru city police have already arrested Daniel in a separate case. It is learnt that the fake notes were printed at Coimbatore. The arrested had reportedly told the police that they had contacted Daniel for fake currencies to repay the loans borrowed.

The arrested were produced before the court which remanded them in police custody.

Both had allegedly robbed a man of his scooter and other items at Pandeshwara on January 2 morning. There are murder case reported in 2015 at Vittal station, murder case in prison in Mangaluru in 2015, dacoity case reported in Kushalanagr in 2017, attempt to murder reported in Puttur town station in 2018 and extortion case reported in Pandeshwara police station against the arrested Nijamuddin. While Rafi is involved in a cheating case reported at Urwa station.