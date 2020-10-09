Karnataka court asks for FIR against Kangana Ranaut

Karnataka court directs police to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut for 'anti-farmer' tweet

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 19:57 ist
Actress Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI Photo

A court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut on her recent tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting the farm laws.

Based on a complaint by a lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against the actress.

The court said the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation.

"The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," it added.

Naik, who hails from Kyathasandra, told PTI that in connection with his criminal case against the actress,the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and inquire.

The actress had tweeted on September 21 from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."

Naik said this tweet had hurt him and prompted him to file a case against Ranaut.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tumakuru
Karnataka
Kangana Ranaut
Twitter

What's Brewing

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 