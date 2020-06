Karnataka reported eight more deaths in the last 24 hours as toll crossed 100-mark. The state, so far, has recorded 104 Covid-19 deaths. This excludes two suicides, one road accident and one liver cirrhosis case.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban alone accounted five deaths while Shivamogga, Ballari and Bidar reported one death each. The state’s total case count has reached 7734, as on June 17. Of which, 2824 are active cases.