Karnataka crisis: Coalition government collapses

The political crisis in Karnataka and the ensuing drama over the vote of confidence concluded after the JD(S)-Congress coalition lost the trust vote, here on Tuesday.

The coalition lost the trust vote 99-105, after the confidence motion was voted. The tenure of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy lasted between May 23, 2018 to July 23, 2019.

Following the trust vote, BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa will stake claim to form government in the next few days.

A total of 204 MLAs were present in the house, save the speaker, during the trust vote.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | HDK loses Trust Vote, Congress-JDS govt falls