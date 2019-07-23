Karnataka crisis: Coalition government collapses

Karnataka crisis: Coalition government collapses

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2019, 19:51pm ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2019, 20:44pm ist
BS Yeddyurappa after the coalition government lost in the trust vote. Photo credit: ANI twitter

The political crisis in Karnataka and the ensuing drama over the vote of confidence concluded after the JD(S)-Congress coalition lost the trust vote, here on Tuesday.

The coalition lost the trust vote 99-105, after the confidence motion was voted. The tenure of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy lasted between May 23, 2018 to July 23, 2019.

Following the trust vote, BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa will stake claim to form government in the next few days.

A total of 204 MLAs were present in the house, save the speaker, during the trust vote.

 

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | HDK loses Trust Vote, Congress-JDS govt falls

 

 

Karnataka
JD(S) '
Congress
BJP
BS Yeddyurappa
HD Kumaraswamy
Comments (+)
 