Karnataka crosses 3-crore mark in Covid-19 tests

Karnataka continued to witness a slight increase in the daily cases of Covid-19, as on Thursday it reported 18,324 fresh infections, taking the tally to 26.53 lakh.

The state had reported 14,304 and 16,387 fresh cases on June 1 and June 2, respectively.

The day also saw 24,036 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. With 514 deaths, the toll in the state went up to 30,531.

The state crossed three crore mark in testing, though with 3,01,49,275 samples tested so far, out of which 1,50,168 were tested on Thursday alone.

“Karnataka crossed three crore Covid-19 tests today. With 196 ICMR approved labs across the state, more than 82 per cent of the tests conducted in Karnataka are RT-PCR tests,” said Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Out of the new cases reported, 3,533 cases and 347 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban. Cumulatively, 26,53,446 cases have been so far reported in the state, which includes 23,36,096 discharges.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 2,86,798.