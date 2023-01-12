Karnataka: CUK students protest against 'moral policing'

A group of around 60 to 70 students on Thursday staged a protest in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence at Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi village in Aland taluk, accusing the varsity authorities of resorting to moral policing against them on the pretext of maintaining discipline on the campus.

The vice-chancellor had suspended a female student for allegedly misbehaving, causing resentment among the students. They contended that the security staff in the university are torturing the male students for being with or talking to female students. The university staff like electricians are invading the hostel rooms of the female students. But, the authorities have suspended the female student for raising objection to it, the protesters alleged.

CUK vice-chancellor Battu Satyanarayana, however, has justified the decision to suspend the student and claimed that he had to initiate action to maintain discipline. He also denied the charges made by the students.