Karnataka DCM Ashwath Narayan to head new Covid Task Force

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has been named as chairperson of the Covid-19 Task Force, which has been reconstituted amid the raging pandemic.

The state-level Covid-19 Task Force will have Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Information & Public Relations Minister CC Patil and Health & Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar as members, according to a government order.

The task force is authorized to review Covid-19 containment and management measures, besides creating awareness among citizens.

The ministerial task force was first constituted in March 2020 when the pandemic was in its initial stages in Karnataka. The task force was headed by the then Health Minister B Sriramulu, Sudhakar, Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the then Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

Apparently, the task force became inactive after Sriramulu was divested of the health portfolio that was given to Sudhakar in October 2020. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was authorized to reconstitute the task force. Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Govind Karjol was appointed as head of the task force. Now, Narayan will replace him.

The chief secretary, additional chief secretary (health) and principal secretary (medical education) will assist the task force, the government order said.