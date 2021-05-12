Karnataka DCM bats for longer gap between Covid vaccine doses

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said the government was considering extending the gap between the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine amid the scramble by citizens to get inoculated.

Narayan, a doctor by training who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, pointed out that the gap between the two doses was longer in some countries. “In Canada, for example, the gap is 3-4 months. Here, we have a gap of 4-6 weeks,” he said.

“Extending the gap is something the technical advisory committee (TAC) should do. So, I’ve asked the health department to write to the TAC on this. We’ll decide based on what the TAC says,” he added.

According to the CoWIN portal, the second dose of Covaxin should be taken between 28 days to 42 days after the first dose. The second dose of Covishield should be taken between 42 days to 56 days after the first dose.

Also read: Karnataka government postpones K-CET 2021 due to Covid-19

Narayan pointed out the disparity between the doses in that the number of people who have received the second jab is far lower. “Then we also have people in the 18-44 age bracket who need the vaccine. Extending the time will help the government carry out its intended vaccination programme,” he argued.

According to a Bengaluru-based public health expert, who did not wish to be named, there is little evidence to support Narayan’s opinion. “For Covishield, as per research, the time period is between 2-4 months. There is no evidence on whether it will be useful or not beyond this period. As for Covaxin, the time period is 28 days,” he said.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine supply could take months: Karnataka Chief Secretary

On the actual availability of the vaccines, Narayan maintained that there was no problem. "We're giving one lakh doses daily to those who are due for the second jab. In fact, 70% of the doses are being given to them and the rest for first-timers. We’re trying everything to make sure vaccines come in large numbers,” he said.

Oxygen on Ola

Narayan launched the ‘O2ForIndia’ initiative to provide oxygen concentrators free of cost through the Ola app for home-isolated Covid-19 patients. The initiative will start in Malleswaram and Koramangala before expanding throughout the city, Narayan said. The service was launched with a stock of 500 oxygen concentrators.