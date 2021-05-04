Karnataka declares journalists as frontline Covid workers

The Karnataka government announced Tuesday that journalists will be considered as ‘frontline workers’ for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination.

This was decided at a special Cabinet meeting that discussed the Covid-19 situation in the state.

"Mediapersons will be considered frontline workers and vaccines will be administered to them on a priority basis," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, briefing reporters.

Karnataka is among the few states that have announced free vaccination to journalists. Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have announced a similar decision.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to import one lakh oxygen concentrators to ramp up Covid-19 facilities in the state.

To a question on deaths at Chamarajanagar district hospital owing to lack of oxygen, Yediyurappa said that the government would initiate action against those responsible. "Such incidents should not repeat," he said, noting that directions were issued to all district in-charge ministers and deputy commissioners to ensure the same.

On whether the government would compensate families of victims who died due to shortage of oxygen, he said that the government would discuss the issue.

Yediyurappa said that there were no discussions extending the Covid-19 curbs beyond May 12, when the current 'close down' will end. "We will meet and take a call on this in a few days," he said.