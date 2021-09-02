Karnataka degree colleges to work 2 shifts to handle student rush

Colleges in Karnataka will function in two shifts this year to cater to the increased demand for undergraduate course seats this year.

If the colleges get more admissions, they will be allowed to conduct classes in two shifts, preferably in the morning and afternoon. The colleges can utilise the existing infrastructure for the same.

As per the information from the department of collegiate education, the morning classes will be conducted from 8 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will be from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, "We don't think there will be a dearth of seats. Every year, around 1 lakh seats in undergraduate courses remained vacant. We have also opened evening colleges in 11 government degree colleges and allowed colleges to function in shifts."

He said that the department of collegiate education had been instructed to increase intake at private unaided colleges up to 20%.

"Unaided colleges can submit requests for an increase in intake. In case the colleges have the additional infrastructure and need more seats, they can submit a request to the department," said Ashwath Narayan.

The minister sought to reassure students on the availability of engineering seats.

"We can afford any number of students who wish to pursue higher education. If there is a shortage of teachers, we will hire guest faculties and we have already started the process to recruit 1,200 assistant professors," he said.