Karnataka: Demand mounts on CM B S Yediyurappa for 10% EWS quota for upper castes

With Brahmins now eligible to get caste certificates, political pressure is mounting on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to implement the 10% economically-weaker section (EWS) quota in the state.

Seeking a Cabinet approval for this, the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board has urged Yediyurappa to implement the reservation at the earliest.

In January 2019, the Centre notified 10% reservation in government jobs and admissions into educational institutions for families from the upper caste communities whose annual income is below Rs 8 lakh, by passing the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019.

However, according to state government estimates, about Rs 1,000 crore will be required to implement this reservation.

Speaking to DH, KSBDB chairperson H S Sachidananda Murthy said the caste certificates being issued now would enable the reservation process. “We have requested the government to approve this soon. Of the 10%, the Brahmin community will be eligible for around 4% reservation,” he said.

The demand is also backed by Brahmin legislators such as L A Ravi Subramanya. The Basavanagudi MLA said he had discussed the issue with Yediyurappa recently. “The idea is not for an exclusive reservation for the Brahmin community. The 10% EWS reservation talks about reservation for the poorer sections among the upper caste communities. There are several families from these communities that are struggling to pay school fees, for instance. The idea is to benefit such families,” he said.

There is support across party lines for this demand. Senior Congress leader R V Deshpande, too, opined it was high time that the government brought it into force. “It is already late. They should implement it soon. Merit should be recognised and the government should facilitate opportunities for deserving candidates from poor families. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had constituted a committee under the chief secretary and the report is ready. I have requested the chief Minister to act on it soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the span of a week, there have been at least 5,000 applicants just in Bengaluru city for caste certificates among the Brahmin community, according to Murthy. The certificates are being issued in the offices of tahsildars on submission of requisite documents.