Karnataka department withdraws circular mandating colleges to ferry students to PM's event

Karnataka government's department of Pre-University Education withdrew on Tuesday night its circular mandating colleges located in the Bengaluru Rural district to ferry students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on November 11.

In the circular issued, the DDPUE had asked all government aided and private colleges to send a designated number of students in pre-arranged buses to attend the event.

Few hours after the circular went viral on social media, the higher officials instructed the DDPUE to withdraw it.

