Karnataka department withdraws circular mandating colleges to ferry students to PM's event

K'taka circular for students to be at PM event scrapped

Rashmi B S
Rashmi B S, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2022, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 21:31 ist
Karnataka government's department of Pre-University Education withdrew on Tuesday night its circular mandating colleges located in the Bengaluru Rural district to ferry students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on November 11.

Few hours after the circular went viral on social media, the higher officials instructed the DDPUE to withdraw it.
 

Education
India News
Bengaluru

