K'taka developing app for commercialisation of IPRs

Karnataka developing app-based networking platform for commercialisation of IPRs

More than 700 patents have been filed by KSCST-assisted IP cells in the past three years

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 16:24 ist

Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) is developing an app-based networking platform called "Patentkart" for commercialisation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

An initiative under 'Make in India', Patentkart is expected to benefit patent holders and their clients in commercialising their IP, said Science and Technology Minister C N Ashwath Nararayan on Monday. The app will be functional by early 2023, he said in a statement.

More than 700 patents have been filed by KSCST-assisted IP cells in the past three years. "More than ten have been granted and the rest are in process," it said. "Karnataka State has topped the India Innovation Index for three successive terms.

Our efforts in getting more patents go a long way in further accelerating our innovative growth and maintaining the top rank in the index," the Minister said.

Towards patent facilitation in Karnataka, Patent Facilitation Centre has supported setting up of a Patent Information Centre at KSCST, Indian Institute of Science here. Since its inception, KSCST has established 58 IP cells across Universities, Engineering Institutions, and Science, Law and Agricultural colleges, it was stated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
IPR
intellectual property rights

What's Brewing

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 