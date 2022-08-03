Karnataka: Dharwad's iconic schools sowed seeds of freedom movement in young minds

School buildings in Dharwad were sites that not only encouraged academics and fitness, but also raised interest in the lofty ideals of the freedom movement in the pre-independence era.

Two rashtriya shalegalu (nationalist schools) in the district played a vital role in educating young students who would one day become freedom fighters.

Even though the institutions were plagued by derecognition, loss of funding and interference from the British, they persevered, playing a key role in the freedom movement.

Inspired by Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who called for his disciples to start nationalist schools across the country, these schools were a means to prepare the people for a long-drawn battle for freedom.

“It was on his advice that his followers started the New English School (now Vidyaranya High School) in Dharwad in 1882. Years later, the Karnatak High School was started,” recalls physician Dr Anand Kabbur, who is an educator, medical doctor, and son of Dr Narayanrao Kabbur, a freedom fighter.

In fact, educational institutions were integral to the freedom struggle.

Both teachers and students were active in the pursuit of the non-cooperation, civil disobedience and Quit India movements.

Freedom fighters like Dr Narayanrao Kabbur, R S Hukkerikar and N S Hardikar taught at the New English School.

“They trained and motivated young students to volunteer for activities related to the freedom movement. Other faculty included D P Karmarkar, Ranganath Diwakar and B N Datar, who later became union ministers in Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet,” Dr Anand adds.

The second such institution, Karnatak High School, was established in 1917 by educationalist Rodda Sreenivasa Rao and others.

Freedom fighters, including K G Joshi and H S Negalur, trained children here to contribute to the movement.

The two institutions became hubs of freedom struggle-related activities.

Even in the face of the oppressive rule of the British, the schools continued to organise motivational speeches by veteran freedom fighters.

K G Joshi, a teacher who was active in the freedom movement at Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, underwent rigorous imprisonment several times.

The jail term only strengthened his resolve to fight for the country’s freedom.

A cellar in Karnatak High School was used to print pamphlets covertly, motivating people to rise up against the British rule. Students helped distribute the leaflets.

Professor A C Farren, who was the principal of Karnatak College from 1930 to 1945, prevented the British police from entering the college premises to arrest students.

Remembering the principal, the late professor K S Deshpande narrated in a magazine released during the college’s centenary: “He never allowed the police to enter the college campus to arrest us. Police once entered our compound, but returned without success. Farren was so generous that he restored my scholarship when I rejoined the college,” Deshpande wrote.