Karnataka district hospitals to have 24x7 helpline centres

The government would set up 24x7 helpline centres in all district hospitals, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"The government has taken a decision to help patients visiting the district hospitals for treatment and hence the 24X7 helpline centres will be commissioned in all district hospitals," he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Each centre will have four staffers who will work in shifts, he added.

Sudhakar said, "The staff will help those needing assistance. They will record the patients' requirements and ensure immediate treatment."

On the threat of launching a protest by '108' ambulance staff, the minister said that the present system would continue till December and a fresh tender would be invited later.

The new system will be in place from January. Steps will be taken to settle the problems of the staff, including disbursal of salaries.

"A few leaders of Kolar district are facing the threat of survival and hence, have requested the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar. They want to fix their problems, but Siddaramaiah will end up being a scapegoat," Sudhakar said on Siddaramaiah's decision to enter the fray from Kolar in the upcoming elections.