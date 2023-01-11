Karnataka: Docs, med students held for ganja peddling, consumption

Ten persons, including an Overseas Citizen of India, were arrested for peddling and consuming ganja by CCB police.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told mediapersons on Wednesday said that the arrested youth hail from four medical and dental colleges in the city.

They are Medical Officer Dr Sameer (32) from Kerala, MBBS internees Dr Nadiya Siraj (24) from Kerala, Dr Varshini Prathi (26) from Andhra Pradesh, Medical Surgeon Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28) from Tamil Nadu, third-year MD (Psychiatry) student Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27) from Chandigarh, fourth-year BDS student Dr Riya Chadda, third-year MS Ortho student Dr Kshithij Gupta (25) from Delhi, fourth-year MBBS student Dr Ira Basin (23), from Puna and Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse (34) from Maripalla in Bantwal.

Police, on January 7, arrested an Overseas Citizen of India Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah (38), with UK citizenship, for possession of ganja at a flat in Bunts Hostel.

He was residing in Mangaluru for the past 15 years and was in the fourth year of a dental college in the city after failing to complete the course. During interrogation, he had revealed about other students in medical, dental colleges and doctors involved in the peddling and consumption of ganja.

The accused, when produced before the magistrate, were remanded in police custody for two days. Police have recovered over 2 kg of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, a toy pistol, a dagger, Rs 7,000 cash, a digital weighing scale and electronic gadgets.

Along with ganja, the arrested had also consumed MDMA and synthetic drugs. They were residing in different PG homes, apartments and hostels.