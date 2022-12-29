Karnataka drinkers demand their 'pint' of flesh from govt

A group of “alcohol lovers” from across the state has demanded that the government either ban liquor or take measures to ensure their safety and welfare.

A video of a press conference held recently in Hassan has gone viral on the social media.

"Ban liquor or provide facilities for alcohol lovers," says Venkatesh Borehalli, president of the newly-formed 'Karnataka Madyapana Priyara Horata Sangha'.

Registered on November 8, the association is seeking a dedicated corporation for the welfare of alcoholics. The members also want the government to conduct health camps, bear medical expenses in case of liver ailments, and provide compensation to their families in case of death.

The other demands include one lakh houses every year for tipplers with BPL cards, reservation in government hostels for children whose studies are disrupted by alcoholic parents at home, and beds and other facilities on the premises of bars/wine shops for drunkards to rest till they are sober enough to drive or proceed home.

Read | India's AlcoBev apex body concerned about high taxation

"Although liquor gives good revenue to the state government, the welfare of alcohol lovers is ignored," Venkatesh told DH.

The association has invited Excise Minister K Gopalaiah for the inaugural event at Arasikere. "He is expected to give us a date... it is likely to be held in 10 days. We have invited three to four MLAs too. We are also inviting the excise commissioner to hold a seminar on safe alcohol consumption," he said.

As per excise department sources, the state earned Rs 19,540 crore from liquor sales from April to November this year. The revenue was Rs 26,378 crore in 2021-22.

"Each liquor bottle should be insured... Rs 1 lakh should be provided to the family of an alcohol lover in case of death. The health department should hold screening camps at hobli, taluk and district levels once in three months. In case they need to undergo liver or any other surgery, the government should bear expenses up to Rs 6 lakh," Venkatesh demanded.

He said the government should provide 1 lakh houses per year to alcohol lovers with BPL cards. "It should reserve 10% seats in government hostels for children of those who create discord at home in an inebriated situation," Venkatesh said.

The association also wants bars to display liquor rates and provide filtered water and clean toilets to customers.

"Since it is a state-level organisation, the head office will be in Bengaluru. We plan to conduct a membership drive. There are enquiries from over 2 lakh alcohol lovers from across the state," Venkatesh claimed.

M Madhu, director of the association, said he doesn't consume alcohol but joined the initiative to help the families of alcoholics. "I am the son of an alcoholic. My father spent most of his money on liquor. I had to discontinue my education after SSLC," he said, adding that the government should set a limit on the number of bottles to be sold per day to one person.

C Ramaswamy, general secretary, said the government should initiate welfare measures for alcoholics since it gets tax for every bottle sold.

Baburaj P P, advocate and human rights activist, said, "The demands of the association are rightful. When the government gives licence and gets tax from them, it is duty-bound to take measures for their safety."