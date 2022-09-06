Karnataka: Drive to evict vendors, clear shops at Halebidu ahead of Unesco team's visit

With the Unesco team scheduled to visit Halebid on September 14, the Hoysaleshwara temple and surrounding areas are being spruced up by Gram Panchayat (GP) officials.

Pushcarts and makeshift shops near the entrance are being cleared. Halebid is one of India's nominations to the world heritage list.

As per the directions of deputy commissioner M S Archana, the GP has directed the vendors to clear pushcarts and makeshift shops near the temple. This has upset the vendors.

More than 100 vendors do business around the temple here. There are shops selling tea, coffee, soft drinks, sugarcane juice, fruits, toys and small sculptures.

There are a few canteens too. These vendors are totally dependent on tourists visiting the place.

Panchayat development officer Ravikumar said, "There is a need to keep the premises clean and neat as Halebidu Hoysaleshwara temple has been included in Unesco's heritage list. The environment should be tourist friendly. These shops and vendors should not create problems. Hence, the district administration, department of tourism, GP and Archaeological Survey of India have taken measures".

Along with Hoysaleshwara temple, Jain Basadi, Nagareshwara and Kedareshwara temples are also being cleaned up, said an official.