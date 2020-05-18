Karnataka drivers protest delay in aid distribution

Taxi and auto rickshaw drivers on Tuesday held a protest against the delay in the distribution of Rs 5,000 aid to driver communities nearly two weeks after the Karnataka state government announced the scheme.

Leaders of the various taxi and auto rickshaw drivers association sat in front of the the entrance to the office of the Tarnsport Commissioner in Shantinagar and held a mock 'pooja' as 'last rites' for the scheme.

"It has been 11 days since the state government announced that Rs 5,000 financial aid will be given to drivers but there are no indication that we will get it. We are protesting against the state government's false promise," said Tanveer Pasha, leader of an Ola and Uber drivers union.

Pasha alleged that though the state government announced that 7.75 lakh drivers in Karnataka will get the aid, only Rs 20 crore has been released as yet.

Though lockdown rules restrict protests and gatherings, drivers said lack of employment and earnings has pushed them to the edge.