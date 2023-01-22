Karnataka: Edigas demand development corporation, naming of airport after Bangarappa

Members of Ediga, Billava and 26 other equivalent castes took part in a mega convention here on Sunday, pressing their demands including constitution of Ediga development corporation, permanent rehabilitation of evacuees of the Sharavathi project among others.

The convention organised by Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike (SNGV) saw a protest march with members holding yellow flags marched from Ediga Bhavan to Science Filed on BH Road.

The convention passed resolution demanding Ediga development corporation and set aside a grant of Rs 500 crore for it, providing permanent settlement for Sharavathi project evacuees, naming Shivamogga airport after former chief minister late S Bangarappa, government should stop interfering in the administration of Sigandhur Chowdeshwari temple.

The convention also opposed proposals to include major and politically strong communities under 2A Category.

SNGV president Satyajit Suratkal, its office-bearers, Renukananda Swami of Sri Narayana Guru Peetha, Arunananda Swami of Nippani, Sigandhur Chowdeshwari temple Dharmadarshi Ramappa, KPCC general secretary Dr Rajanandini Kagodu among others were present.