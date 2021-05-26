Karnataka Education department turns to govt teachers to aid counterparts in private schools

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has requested teachers in government schools to extend help to their counterparts working with private unaided schools, who are in financial distress for the last 15 months.

In a meeting chaired by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday, the representatives of government school and PU college teachers associations agreed for the request made by the minister and said they have no problem in donating one day’s salary.

According to sources from the meeting, the minister requested the government school and college teachers to donate five days’ salaries.

“We have agreed to donate one day’s salary of our primary, high school and PU college teachers. But if it is more than one day, we will need to discuss with our members and get back,” said an office bearer of one of the associations.

The one day salary of government primary school. high school and PU college teachers comes to Rs 27 crore, but this is not sufficient to address the financial crisis of private unaided school teachers.

Representatives present in the meeting suggested that the department utilise MLC grants, other funds set aside in the department for various schemes like free bicycle scheme, free uniforms, shoes and socks.

Meanwhile, 14 members of the legislative council (MLCs) representing teachers and graduates constituencies have donated their one year’s salary to address the financial crisis of private school teachers. Before this, a delegation of MLCs met the chief minister and requested to include private school staff in the Covid-19 relief package.

Last year too, the minister convened a similar meeting where government school teachers agreed to donate their one day’s salary, but the promise did not materialise.