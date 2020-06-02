Karnataka education dept mulls to reopen schools from first week of July

Putting an end to the speculations on opening of schools across Karnataka, the education department is mulling to reopen the schools from the first week of July 2020 onward for the fresh academic year-2020-21.

With the union ministry for Human Resources Development (HRD) directing the state governments to take appropriate decision on the issue, the state department of public instructions has ordered to conduct survey to garner the opinion of parents, teachers, students and school managements.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Sources in the education department revealed to DH that the survey to elicit opinion from the stake holders will be conducted from June 10 to June 12 at all the block levels. Officials at the districts have been directed to hold consultation with parents, teachers, students and school management representatives and submit the same to the department. Commenting on the issue, Primary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, “We have decided to conduct consultation at school level to reopen the schools in a phased manner.”

In its guidelines to the state governments a few days ago, HRD ministry had said, “States may hold consultation at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders.” The minister further added, “Based on the feedback that we get, a decision on reopening of the schools will be taken in the month of July 2020.”

Headmasters of schools have been given the task to hold consultation at the schools level, according to officials. The consultation will deliberate upon the possible dates for reopening of schools, plans to enforce social distancing rule within the classroom ambiance and other safety measures that can be put in place on the school premises to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.