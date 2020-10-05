Karnataka Education Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 05 2020, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 21:12 ist
He was among those ministers who had attended the recent Assembly session.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

"I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors after testing positive for Covid-19.There is no panic as there are no symptoms," the minister tweeted.

Many others who had attended the session tested positive including Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, senior Congress leaders H K Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, another Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar were among those who were found positive for coronavirus earlier and recovered.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi (Belagavi MP), BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao had recently succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

A few former public representatives too died due to Covid-19 in Karnataka.

S Suresh Kumar
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

