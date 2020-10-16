Karnataka eligible for just 8% relief of Rs 15,000 crore rain damages

Karnataka is estimated to have suffered rain-induced losses to the tune of 15,108 crore between July 25 and September 30. However, the state is eligible to claim only Rs 1,306 crore relief under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

This gap in relief could burden the cash-starved B S Yediyurappa government.

These official loss estimates do not include the damages due to present floods in north Karnataka.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that state would discuss with the Centre regarding the extent of losses. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting in a few days, he added. “We are 100% confident that they will release funds.” he said. It can be recalled that the state had sought Rs 4,000 crore aid for flood relief back in August.

For the 2020-21 fiscal, the Centre has already released

Rs 790 crore under SDRF, whose total allocation for the state is Rs 1,054 crore.

The state is hit by a third spell of floods during the second and third week of October. In the preceding two spells - between July 25 and September 15 and from September 15 to 30 - government has estimated crop loss in 10.07 lakh hectare worth around Rs 5,521 crore. For this, compensation under SDRF will only be Rs 813 crore.

Similarly, infrastructure losses are estimated at Rs 4,851 crore as 30,455 km of roads, 1,659 minor irrigation projects and tanks and 444 water supply schemes suffered damages. Relief under SDRF norms on this account will only be Rs 410 crore.

Loss figures will only surge after government assesses overall damage of the floods in north Karnataka. Initial estimates show that crops on 2.2 lakh hectares land were damaged due to heavy rainfall and overflowing Bhima

river.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said that a report on the extent of losses during October floods would be submitted to the Centre by October 30.

To a question on limited SDRF grants, Rajan said that additional compensation would be released under the National Disaster Relief Fund if SDRF grants were exhausted.

“There is a difference between relief provided and losses suffered,” he said, explaining that “loss” is the estimated cost to restore a house or farm land to its previous state. “Irrespective of the loss, relief will be limited,” he said.