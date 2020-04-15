Karnataka ensures TB patients get meds during lockdown

There are 90,000 Tuberculosis (TB) patients in Karnataka. Ever wondered how they get their medicines in this prolonged period of lockdown? In the run-up to the lockdown, the state dispensed medicines worth two months to all its TB patients ahead of time. They're also people who are taking treatment from private healthcare providers, but 10% among them are taking medicines from the government. The Karnataka Health Promotion Trust armed with a list of 1,000 TB patients' contacts from Bengaluru keeps calling them every day to remind them to take medicines, for their viral load may increase without the medication.

Currently, if a patient has two weeks of cough, a spike in fever in the evening, and some degree of loss of appetite, a test for TB is done. Most of these symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19. Any COVID-19 suspect being tested for Coronavirus is also being tested for TB. Additional cartridges for GeneXpert machines that are used for testing phlegm samples of TB patients have also been dispatched. 35,000 cartridges of GeneXpert were there in 65 testing facilities in Karnataka. A top-up of 17,000 was done.

The district drug stores in Karnataka have a surplus of TB drugs now with three and four Fixed Drug Combination (FDC) drugs for the first line of treatment having been dispatched in troves from March 1st till now.

A health department official who did not want to be named said, "Apart from the existing medicines, we sent a buffer stock to the stores. As far as 3 FDC drugs are concerned, the districts had 80,000 strips. We sent a buffer stock of 82,000 strips. These will go from the district drug stores to respective TB units. From there it will be sent to all PHIs including a primary health centre. If any patient walks in for want of TB drugs, they will be given the same."

As far as 4 FDC drugs are concerned, existing stock included 70,000 strips and additional stock of 50,000 strips was sent. Each strip has 28 tablets of four medicines. Depending on the weight of the patient, medicines are consumed. For example, a patient weighing 45 kg to 60 kg, will take three tablets every day and each strip will last for 28 days.

34,000 strips of Ethanbutol, one of the drugs used for multi drug-resistant TB patients that district stores already had has been topped with 30,000 additional strips. 61,000 strips of Levofloxacin have been buffered with 95,000 more strips. As far as medicines for pediatric TB go, 1,561 strips have been added with 1,560 strips more. As far as prophylaxis for TB goes, 35 lakh tablets have been added with 30 lakh tablets.