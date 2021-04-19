Karnataka Examinations Authority collects Rs 1.18 crore penalty from surrendered engineering seats

Imposing six times the course fees as a penalty to prevent students from surrendering professional seats has fetched significant revenue for the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). This year, the KEA has collected Rs 1,18,95,294 from 168 candidates as a penalty.

The move is aimed at preventing seat blocking and students surrendering seats after the last round.

Initially, the government faced stiff opposition from several parents and seat aspirants for the penalty. But the government was firm and went ahead. However, despite the heavy penalty, some candidates surrendered the seats.

The data available with the KEA shows that the course fee charged for 168 candidates was Rs 19,82,549 and the penalty collected was Rs 1,18,95,294 - six times the course fee.

Among the 15 engineering branches, those who opted for seats in Computer Science and Civil Engineering surrendered more seats by paying the penalty - 36 students In Computer Science and 51 in Civil Engineering.

“The penalty was imposed to avoid students from surrendering government seats allotted in private colleges. This applies to those who surrender seats after a casual vacancy round,” a senior official of KEA said.

“After casual round the surrendered seats will be converted into management seats. There were chances of candidates blocking the seats purposefully and dropping them in the last minute,” said the official.

The fee charged for government quota engineering seats at private colleges varies from Rs 58,808 and Rs 65,360 depending upon the college. If a college fails to inform the KEA about vacant seats, then the college concerned is liable to pay a penalty.