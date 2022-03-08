Karnataka Examinations Authority launches helpline

Candidates or any member of the public can make a complaint by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to 99015 81708

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 01:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has set up a helpline for making complaints of corruption in competitive examinations for government recruitments. The measure comes in the wake of allegations of irregularities in the ongoing recruitment to the posts of 1,242 assistant professors in government degree colleges in the state.

Candidates or any member of the public can make a complaint by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to 99015 81708, a press release said.

