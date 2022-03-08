Karnataka Examinations Authority launches helpline

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has set up a helpline for making complaints of corruption in competitive examinations for government recruitments. The measure comes in the wake of allegations of irregularities in the ongoing recruitment to the posts of 1,242 assistant professors in government degree colleges in the state.
Candidates or any member of the public can make a complaint by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to 99015 81708, a press release said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark
TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia
Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial
Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver
Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options
'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails
Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village
Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'