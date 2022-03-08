Karnataka Examinations Authority launches helpline

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has set up a helpline for making complaints of corruption in competitive examinations for government recruitments. The measure comes in the wake of allegations of irregularities in the ongoing recruitment to the posts of 1,242 assistant professors in government degree colleges in the state.

Candidates or any member of the public can make a complaint by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to 99015 81708, a press release said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: